THRITY-NINE SKNFA CERTIFIED YOUTH COACHES RECEIVE THEIR CERTIFICATES 

St. Kitts and Nevis now has a cadre of qualified, certified youth football coaches, after some of the participants in the SKNFA Youth Coaches Training Program collected their certificates in a ceremony held recently at the NBGC Technical Center in St. Peters. SKNFA Technical Director Lenny Taylor applauded the coaches for successfully completing the coaches course held earlier this year and encouraged them to gain additional qualification and strive higher in coaching education. “In coaching, as soon as you get cocky that you know it, that’s when you are going to hit your toe and fall on your face. It’s learning, learning and more learning…get as much information as you can. Who benefits, the youth in particular benefit and as you see now, we are making a push to get the younger kids learning the game. Not just playing the game but learning the game,” Taylor explained.

SKNFA General Secretary Techell McClean, speaking on behalf of SKNFA President Atiba Harris who was unable to attend due to a prior engagement, also encouraged the coaches to make the best of the opportunities provided by the SKNFA to improve their knowledge and coaching skills. “All coaches a part of the Concacaf region are to be certified. If you read our rules andregulations you will realize that each league that we have running, you have to have a certain level of licenses as it relates to coaching any team, be it youth, women or male,” she said. She noted that the technical director is available to speak to interested youth coaches who desire to improve their level of certification.

Some of the SKNFA Youth Coaches after they received their certificates at a short ceremony recently, held at the NBGC Technical Center in St. Peters.

Thirty-nine participants successfully completed the course, which will see local youth coaches formally certified. This is part of the thrust by the SKNFA to improve the level of coaching at the youth level and by extension raise the standard of football in St. Kitts and Nevis. The certified coaches are:

Jhevon Hendrickson

Nequan Browne

Jacquan Hazel

Tyquan Terrell

Shamaar Joseph

Xalif Chapman

Jahmal Pitt

Chevaun Matthew

Hakeem Huggins

De’Ashaan Hewlett

D’Jaun Warner

Kaven Williams

Kassie Mardenborough

Yusuf Saunders

Alister Tuckett

Vinceroy Nelson

Kimlon Maynard

Glenroy Buchanan

Ziquan Dorsett

Calvert Dixon

Shakquan Hodge

Clifford Brown

John Rowlands

Sheldon Richards

Edward Henry

Lance Lewis

Lydia Liburd

Dante Mardenborough

Shamika Caines

Cedric Anthony

Harold Wharton

Abasti Tyrell

Shaquille Barzey

Julan Gordon

Deshaun Francis

Jemari Trotman

Antonius Archibald

MervonJae Pemberton

Zajah Isaac

