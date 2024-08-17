THRITY-NINE SKNFA CERTIFIED YOUTH COACHES RECEIVE THEIR CERTIFICATES 

St. Kitts and Nevis now has a cadre of qualified, certified youth football coaches, after some of the participants in the SKNFA Youth Coaches Training Program collected their certificates in a ceremony held recently at the NBGC Technical Center in St. Peters. SKNFA Technical Director Lenny Taylor applauded the coaches for successfully completing the coaches course held earlier this year and encouraged them to gain additional qualification and strive higher in coaching education. “In coaching, as soon as you get cocky that you know it, that’s when you are going to hit your toe and fall on your face. It’s learning, learning and more learning…get as much information as you can. Who benefits, the youth in particular benefit and as you see now, we are making a push to get the younger kids learning the game. Not just playing the game but learning the game,” Taylor explained.
SKNFA General Secretary Techell McClean, speaking on behalf of SKNFA President Atiba Harris who was unable to attend due to a prior engagement, also encouraged the coaches to make the best of the opportunities provided by the SKNFA to improve their knowledge and coaching skills. “All coaches a part of the Concacaf region are to be certified. If you read our rules andregulations you will realize that each league that we have running, you have to have a certain level of licenses as it relates to coaching any team, be it youth, women or male,” she said. She noted that the technical director is available to speak to interested youth coaches who desire to improve their level of certification.
Thirty-nine participants successfully completed the course, which will see local youth coaches formally certified. This is part of the thrust by the SKNFA to improve the level of coaching at the youth level and by extension raise the standard of football in St. Kitts and Nevis. The certified coaches are:
Jhevon Hendrickson
Nequan Browne
Jacquan Hazel
Tyquan Terrell
Shamaar Joseph
Xalif Chapman
Jahmal Pitt
Chevaun Matthew
Hakeem Huggins
De’Ashaan Hewlett
D’Jaun Warner
Kaven Williams
Kassie Mardenborough
Yusuf Saunders
Alister Tuckett
Vinceroy Nelson
Kimlon Maynard
Glenroy Buchanan
Ziquan Dorsett
Calvert Dixon
Shakquan Hodge
Clifford Brown
John Rowlands
Sheldon Richards
Edward Henry
Lance Lewis
Lydia Liburd
Dante Mardenborough
Shamika Caines
Cedric Anthony
Harold Wharton
Abasti Tyrell
Shaquille Barzey
Julan Gordon
Deshaun Francis
Jemari Trotman
Antonius Archibald
MervonJae Pemberton
Zajah Isaac
