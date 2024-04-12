Three Saints in the Eastern Caribbean Set to Benefit from Strengthened USAID and TaiwanICDF Partnership

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) have expanded their collaborative efforts in international cooperation for development and humanitarian assistance in the Eastern Caribbean.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) signed a Regional Arrangement in Washington D.C. on April 10, under which USAID and TaiwanICDF will further strengthen their cooperation to the benefit of the peoples of St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This Arrangement will also strengthen the longstanding partnership between the United States and Taiwan.



Taiwan Representative to the United States Ambassador, Alexander Tah-Ray Yui (left) joined USAID Counselor Clinton D. White, and Managing Director Ingrid Larson of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) (right).

With a shared commitment to promoting shared values, including democracy, respect for human rights, transparency, and the rule of law, USAID and TaiwanICDF have identified several key areas of cooperation to better assist these partner countries. These priority areas include: education; agriculture; climate change; disaster preparedness; citizen security; cybersecurity and digital development; and women’s economic empowerment.

In cooperation with TaiwanICDF in the partner Eastern Caribbean countries, the United States Agency for International Development/Eastern and Southern Caribbean (USAID/ESC) office, will organize workshops and training, as well as coordinate programming focused on the areas of cooperation.

Recently, USAID/ESC and TaiwanICDF, under the auspices of AIT and TECRO, have collaborated on programs focusing on agriculture and food security, economic growth and development, and education. At the end of April, the two organizations will meet to discuss challenges and responses to agricultural development in the Caribbean with key public and private stakeholders and civil society organizations.

As trusted partners, USAID and TaiwanICDF reaffirm their commitment to advancing shared values, promoting prosperity, and ensuring a prosperous and stable region. Through enhanced cooperation and collaboration, both offices are poised to make significant contributions to regional peace, stability, and prosperity.