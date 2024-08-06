THREE POLICE SUPERVISORS ATTEND RSS JUNIOR LEADERSHIP COURSE

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 5 August 2024 – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is pleased to announce that three of its officers have been selected to participate in the Junior Leadership Course 2024, organized by the Regional Security System (RSS) Training Institute. The officers are sergeant Devon Govia and Corporals Jean Joseph and Coretta Mills. The course will be held from 5 August to 13 September 2024 at the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard Base. The twenty-six course participants are drawn from Police and Defense Forces across RSS member states. Three Non Commissioned Officers (NCOs) from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, are also participating in the course.

The Junior Leadership Course aims to equip military and police officers from RSS Member States with the skills and knowledge necessary for effective supervision and leadership within their respective units. This comprehensive training program emphasizes general supervision and leadership within the Police and Defence Forces, preparing participants for the responsibilities associated with their roles.

The participation of RSCNPF supervisors in this training program underscores our commitment to continuous professional development and excellence in service. We are confident that the knowledge and skills gained from this course will significantly contribute to the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations, ultimately enhancing public safety and security within our communities.