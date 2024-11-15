Three Nevisians Among the Federation’s 25 Most Remarkable Teens for 2024



NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 15, 2024)- Three of Nevis’ outstanding youths were celebrated among the Federation’s 25 Most Remarkable Teens of 2024 at an awards ceremony held during a special sitting of the National Assembly in Basseterre.

The event, held on November 06, 2024, honoured youth excelling in various fields and disciplines, with Members of Parliament presenting each teen with an award.

Zion Harding honoured for Creative Arts, received her award from the Honourable Alexis Jeffers

Zion Harding was recognized in the areas of Creative Arts, particularly music and cinematography. Member of Parliament for Nevis 11, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, presented her award, expressing admiration for her confidence and achievements.

He said, “Something about you exudes confidence. I see it in you. I hear it in your brief speech on the display. You’ll want to take that with you wherever you go at all times. So you continue to be a good partner and a good friend to your peers. Continue to excel in school because you have had some excellent achievements thus far based on your profile. So the best is yet to come.

“This Honourable House, your parents, we’re all proud of you, because you have done an excellent job thus far as a young lady coming up in this Federation and this world. So congratulations.”

Kayla Claxton, honoured for Performing Arts And Leadership, received her award from Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley

Kayla Claxton, honoured for Performing Arts And Leadership, received her award from Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Member of Parliament for Nevis 9.

Praising her exceptional accomplishments, he noted, “At the tender age of 13, she has already conquered her first CXC exam achieving a distinction in EDPM and ranking second in Nevis and 10th in the Federation St. Kitts and Nevis. I think that that in itself is quite remarkable at just 13 years of age.

“The profile states in part that her achievements in dance, academics, leadership, and community service are not just impressive, they are a tribute to her boundless talent and deep compassion. Certainly a star on the dance floor, on the dance stage, but also in academia and I suspect shortly in politics as well.”

Rondre Daniel honoured as a Scholar Athlete and for Spiritual Commitment, received his award from the Honourable Senator Latoya Jones



Rondre Daniel received recognition as a Scholar Athlete and for his Spiritual Commitment. Senator and Deputy Speaker, the Honourable Latoya Jones, presented his award, applauding his dedication, positivity, and discipline.

“Rondre’s dedication as a scholar athlete balanced with his spiritual growth and outstanding academic performance is inspirational. Rondre is admired by his peers and his community, not only for his achievements, but for his wonderful personality. Rondre is positive, disciplined, dedicated, hardworking, and he’s extremely helpful.

“Rondre, you are a beacon of hope. May this be one of many accomplishments that highlight your bright future as you inspire and uplift those around you. Congratulations and we are proud of you,” she remarked.

These Nevisian youths exemplify excellence and commitment, setting a high standard for their peers. Their achievements reflect the diverse talents celebrated in this year’s ceremony, which also recognized teens for School Pride, Environmental Science, Voluntarism, Spirit of Hope, Sports, Academics, Culinary Arts, Overcoming Disability, Courage to Overcome, Scholar Leader, and Entrepreneurship.

