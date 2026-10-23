THREE NATIONALS RECOGNISED FOR OUTSTANDING SERVICE AT INVESTITURE CEREMONY

Three outstanding nationals have been recognised for their significant contributions to national development, the financial sector, and the maritime industry, during an Investiture Ceremony held on October 20, 2026, at Government House.

Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis, presented the recipients with their medals in recognition of their distinguished service and commitment to the Federation.

John Emile Ferdinand, KC, was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE). Jonathan Winston Bass was appointed a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his service to the financial sector, while Winston Alphanso Skeete received the MBE for his service to the maritime industry.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, congratulated the honourees on behalf of Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and himself.

“Today, we recognise the knowledge, integrity and the care you have brought to your responsibilities over many years, and we thank you for placing those qualities at the service of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Hanley stated.



He highlighted the important role each recipient has played in strengthening national institutions, supporting economic activity, and contributing to the country’s overall development. He also acknowledged the human impact of their service, including helping others in times of crisis and preserving the country’s collective heritage.



Speaking from his perspective as an educator, Dr. Hanley noted that the recognition also carries an important message for young people.



“They show that excellence takes time. It goes through preparation, to keeping your word, to accepting responsibility and doing your work with care, even when the day is difficult and the recognition seems a long way off,” he said.



Among those attending the ceremony were Deputy Governor-General for Nevis, Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd; Ministers of Government: the Honourable Konris Maynard, Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke and Honourable Isalean Phillip; Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta; Speaker of the National Assembly, Lanein Blanchett; National Hero, the Right Excellent and Right Honourable, Sir Kennedy Simmonds; and family members of the honourees.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of three individuals whose dedication and professional contributions have helped shape the development of Saint Kitts and Nevis, while highlighting the value of service, integrity, and excellence in nation-building.



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