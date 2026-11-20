Zara Skerritt, Leanga Warner, and Aaliyah Weekes are among 18 players selected for the West Indies Women’s Under-19 High Performance Camp and Trial Series in Antigua from November 19–29.





The trio will represent the Leeward Islands during the programme, which is the final competitive phase of preparations in the Caribbean before the selection of the 15-member West Indies squad for the World Cup.



Skerritt, Warner, and Weekes are recognized as some of the region’s most promising young female cricketers. They will have the opportunity to strengthen their candidacy for the final squad during a series of five T20 matches.



The matches will feature a West Indies Under-19 Select team competing against a West Indies Emerging Women’s XI, with all fixtures scheduled to take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.



The trial series is structured to simulate the conditions and competitive requirements of an international tournament, offering young players essential experience in preparation for the global event.



To further enhance the program, former West Indies captain and cricket legend Stafanie Taylor will serve as a mentor to the players.



Taylor, who captained the West Indies to the 2016 ICC Women’s World T20 championship, will provide her expertise and guidance to developing cricketers as they transition to the next phase of their professional careers.



Dwain Gill, the High-Performance Manager for Cricket West Indies, stated that the five-match series serves as the final opportunity for players to demonstrate their suitability for selection.



He explained that the matches would be structured to reflect tournament cricket, concluding with a full World Cup simulation during the final game.



West Indies coach Ryan Austin, alongside assistant coach Shane Dowrich, will oversee the on-field programme.



The final 15-player roster and the list of reserves will be announced upon the conclusion of the series.



The 2027 ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup will run from January 15 to February 7 in Bangladesh and Nepal. West Indies have been drawn in Group A and will play India, Ireland and hosts Nepal in Kathmandu on January 22, 24 and 26 respectively.