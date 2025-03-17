THREE ILLEGAL WEAPONS & AMMO RECOVERED ON ST. KITTS

On March 13th, 2025, officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force(RSCNPF) recovered three (3) illegal firearms with matching ammunition on St. Kitts.

The first was recovered during the early morning execution of a search warrant byPolice officers of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), Special Service Unit (SSU), and officers from the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department’s K9 Unit. The search, which was conducted on a vehicle owned by Glenroy Samuel of Conaree, St. Kitts led to the recovery of one (1) 45 FNX Pistol with two (2) matching rounds. Mr Samuel, who was present for the search, was taking into Police custody along with the weapon contraband.

The second illegal firearm was recovered during the routine afternoon search of avacant land lot in the Conaree area. During the search, Police officers recovered one (1)Taurus 9mm pistol with two (2) matching rounds of ammunition. The third was recovered during a search conducted in an abandoned building in the Dewar’s area. There, Police officers also recovered one (1) Mac-11 submachine gun with four (4)matching rounds of ammunition, all of which were taken into custody. To date, no one has been held accountable for these two weapon finds.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed all three scenes and collected some items of evidential value. Investigations into the matters are underway, and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of their developments. Should anyone have any information about these or any other criminal matter(s), we emphatically encourage you to contact the nearest Police station.

Related