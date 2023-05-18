THREE ADDITIONAL CHARGES AGAINST AKEEM SAGE
Local News

THREE ADDITIONAL CHARGES AGAINST AKEEM SAGE

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

New charges have been levelled against Akeem Sage of Central Fiennes Avenue. Mr. Sage received an additional three (3) charges for Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, and another charge for Robbery.

The Possession offences were committed on May 12th, 2023 at his place of residence while the second Robbery charge is for one that was committed on April 25th, 2023 at Cayon Street. These three (3) charges bring the total number of charges against Mr Sage to four (4) to date as he previously received a Robbery charge for an offence committed on April 29th, 2023.5.16

The general public will be updated appropriately as the investigation progresses

Advertise With SKN PULSE
Share this Article
Previous Article NTA promotes Nevis and summer activities
Next Article NWD issues advisory on water situation in Nevis

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy