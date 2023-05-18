THREE ADDITIONAL CHARGES AGAINST AKEEM SAGE

New charges have been levelled against Akeem Sage of Central Fiennes Avenue. Mr. Sage received an additional three (3) charges for Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, and another charge for Robbery.

The Possession offences were committed on May 12th, 2023 at his place of residence while the second Robbery charge is for one that was committed on April 25th, 2023 at Cayon Street. These three (3) charges bring the total number of charges against Mr Sage to four (4) to date as he previously received a Robbery charge for an offence committed on April 29th, 2023.5.16



The general public will be updated appropriately as the investigation progresses