Thirteen honoured at Investiture Ceremony for Contributions to the Nation

Thirteen nation builders were conferred with the Companion of the Star of Merit at an Investiture Ceremony which was held by Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday November 21, 2023 at Government House.

Recipients of the Companion of the Star of Merit were:

Daniel Arthurton- Agriculture, Farming and Small Business Development.

Ima Stanley- Nursing

Ian Queeley- Law Enforcement

Carmen Ward- Education

Ingrid Berridge- Education

Prisca Heyligar- Education and Religion

Dr Osbert Liburd- Agro-Business, Corporate Business and Diplomacy

Mitchell Slader- Trade Unionism/ Labour Relations

Cynthia Williams- Education

Avril Noel- Education

Peter Jenkins- Sports and Community Activism

Eldora Samuel- Education

Ruby Taylor- Social Security

Present at the ceremony were Prime Minister Dr Drew and members of his cabinet.

Dr. Drew recognized the recipients not for their accolades, but for their intrinsic qualities of love, hard work and dedication to nation-building, emphasizing that these attributes, rather than their achievements, truly define them and their legacy.