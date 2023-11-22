Thirteen honoured at Investiture Ceremony for Contributions to the Nation

Thirteen nation builders were conferred with the Companion of the Star of Merit at an Investiture Ceremony which was held by Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday November 21, 2023 at Government House.
Recipients of the Companion of the Star of Merit were:
Daniel Arthurton- Agriculture, Farming and Small Business Development.
Ima Stanley- Nursing
Ian Queeley- Law Enforcement
Carmen Ward- Education
Ingrid Berridge- Education
Prisca Heyligar- Education and Religion
Dr Osbert Liburd- Agro-Business, Corporate Business and Diplomacy
Mitchell Slader- Trade Unionism/ Labour Relations
Cynthia Williams- Education
Avril Noel- Education
Peter Jenkins- Sports and Community Activism
Eldora Samuel- Education
Ruby Taylor- Social Security
Present at the ceremony were Prime Minister Dr Drew and members of his cabinet.
Dr. Drew recognized the recipients not for their accolades, but for their intrinsic qualities of love, hard work and dedication to nation-building, emphasizing that these attributes, rather than their achievements, truly define them and their legacy.
We know at least one of them who would have impacted our lives, personally. That is the tremendous impact that we would have had on our nation. When I look at them, I can clearly say that these are not persons who have all the financial resources bestowed upon them, but I can say that what they carry is much more valuable than that. It is a deep love and dedication to the common good that transcends personal advancements. Therefore, this is what I think is the quality that has made them so befitting of the Companion of the Star of Merit.
Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew