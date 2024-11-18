Third Operating Theatre at JNF General Hospital Nears Commissioning

Basseterre, St. Kitts (November 17, 2024) – The Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital is poised to take a significant step forward in its delivery of healthcare services with the upcoming commissioning of its third operating theatre. This state-of-the-art facility, designed primarily to cater to the needs of maternity ward patients, will also serve as an emergency theatre when required, enhancing the hospital’s ability to respond swiftly to critical situations.

The establishment of this vital medical resource was made possible through the generous support of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board (SSB). In addition to funding the creation of the third operating theatre, the SSB has also contributed significantly to equipping the main theatres on the surgical ward with advanced medical equipment. This suite of tools will facilitate endoscopic and other specialized surgical procedures, marking a new era of minimally invasive and cutting-edge medical care at JNF General Hospital.

The advanced surgical equipment played a crucial role in the recently concluded Caribbean Society of Endoscopic Surgeons Conference, held in St. Kitts from 14-16 November. The conference saw four surgeries including a laparoscopic gallbladder removal, hysterectomy for cancer patients, and hernia repairs livestreamed to attendees around the globe.

“The collaboration with the Social Security Board has been pivotal in our journey to elevate the standards of care at JNF General Hospital,” said Dr. Jenson Morton, Director of Health Institutions. “Their support has allowed us to invest in cutting-edge technology and expand our surgical capabilities, bringing us closer to achieving international accreditation standards.”

The Ministry of Health extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Social Security Board for their invaluable contributions, which underscore their commitment to the health and well-being of the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. Their investment in this and other critical healthcare infrastructure is a testament to the power of partnerships in achieving national development goals.

These advancements at JNF General Hospital, along with other ongoing investments, are part of a broader vision to elevate the hospital to international standards. These efforts pave the way for eventual accreditation, ensuring the people of St. Kitts and Nevis receive healthcare services on par with global benchmarks.

As we prepare for the commissioning of this new theatre, we reaffirm our commitment to building a resilient, high-quality healthcare system for the nation.

