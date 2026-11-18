The UWI Global Campus St. Kitts and Nevis. Monday, November 16, 2026 — The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Global Campus, St. Kitts and Nevis Site, celebrated the accomplishments of its 2026 graduating class on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in a Recognition Ceremony and Watch Party held at the St. Kitts Marriott Hotel. The occasion was held under the distinguished patronage of Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The ceremony brought together graduates, their families, government officials and members of the University community to recognise the academic achievements of the graduating class. The Honourable Troy Liburd, Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration and Dr. Tricia

Esdaille, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, St. Kitts, delivered heartfelt congratulatory remarks to the graduating class.

UWI alumnus Mr. Haniff Charles served as Master of Ceremonies, guiding the proceedings throughout the evening. Mrs. Charisse Gumbs, a UWI alumna, representing The UWI Alumni Association, St. Kitts and Nevis Chapter, formally welcomed the graduates into the alumni community and encouraged them to remain connected with their alma mater as active members of The UWI community.

A moving highlight of the ceremony was the screening of a specially produced video featuring the experiences of four members of the Class of 2026, each sharing their personal UWI journey. Mr. Ddlen Griffin, a graduate who completed the Postgraduate Diploma in Management and Educational Leadership, delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of his fellow graduates. Acting Head of Site, Ms. Sandra Isaac presented each graduate with UWI memorabilia in recognition of their academic achievement.

The Class of 2026 comprises fifty-four graduates from across the Federation who successfully completed their programmes of study during the academic year 2025-2026. Their academic achievements span a diverse range of disciplines, including Accounting, Banking and Finance, Early Childhood Development and Family Studies, Marketing, International Management, Sociology, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Social Work, Financial Management, Human Resource Management, Management Studies, Psychology, Sport Kinetics, Sport Leadership and Management, Literacy Studies, Educational Leadership, and Management and Educational Leadership.

The qualifications awarded ranged from Certificates and Associate Degrees to Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Education degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, and Master of Education degrees. Of the fifty-four graduates, thirty-nine hailed from St. Kitts and fifteen from Nevis, reflecting the Site’s contribution to expanding access to higher education across the Federation.

The staff of The UWI Global Campus St. Kitts and Nevis Site extend sincere congratulations to all members of the Class of 2026, as they embark on the next chapter of their professional and personal journeys. The Site also extends heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors, partners, and supporters whose generosity and commitment contributed to making the Recognition Ceremony and Watch

Party a truly memorable occasion.



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About The University of the West Indies



The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has played a crucial role in Caribbean development for over 75 years, consistently contributing to the improvement of the well-being of people across the region.

Established in 1948 as a university college of London in Jamaica, with just 33 medical students, UWI has grown into an internationally respected, global university with nearly 50,000 students. Today, it boasts five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands in Antigua and

Barbuda, and its Global Campus, along with international centres in partnership with universities across North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The UWI offers over 1000 certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in Culture, Creative and Performing Arts, Food and Agriculture, Engineering, Humanities and Education, Law, Medical

Sciences, Science and Technology, Social Sciences, and Sport. As the leading university in the Caribbean, it is home to the largest pool of intellect and expertise in the region, dedicated to addressing the critical issues facing both the Caribbean and the wider world.



Validated by its inclusion in the Times Higher Education (THE) annual rankings since 2018, The UWI has affirmed its position as one of the top universities globally. It stands out as the only English-speaking institution

in the Caribbean featured in four of THE’s prestigious ranking lists. The World University Rankings evaluate over 2,000 research-focused universities worldwide, while the Golden Age University Rankings highlight institutions established between 50 and 80 years ago. The Latin America Rankings focus specifically on universities within Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, the Impact Rankings assess universities based on their contributions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This recognition has also springboarded the establishment of The UWI’s International School for Development

Justice (ISDJ), a global online graduate business school aimed at preparing future leaders for sustainable

development.

The UWI is an SDG-engaged university consistently recognised among the best in the world. Discover more at

www.uwi.edu.

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