THE ST.KITTS SPECTRUM SERVICES CENTRE CULMINATES MONTH OF ACTIVITIES WITH FAMILY FUN DAY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday April 29, 2024: The St. Kitts Spectrum Services Centre concluded a month-long series of events with a joyous Family Fun Day on Sunday April 28. Held at the grounds of the Centre, the event brought together families, volunteers, and supporters to celebrate neurodiversity and foster a sense of belonging.

Phillipe Orchard, Vice President of Spectrum Parents Advocating for Children’s Enrichment (SPACE), a componentof the Centre, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who made the fun day possible.

“The fun day has been a wonderful experience for all the kids so far. I would like to thank all the sponsors who help made this a wonderful day. To all the ladies and individuals who assisted the Spectrum Centre as well as monitoring the kids to make today a safe and fun day, thank you very much.”

The St. Kitts Spectrum Services Centre, renowned for its commitment to supporting individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families, organized the festivities as part of Autism Awareness Month. Throughout April, the Centre hosted various activities aimed at raising awareness, promoting understanding, and showcasing the talents and abilities of individuals on the autism spectrum.

-30-