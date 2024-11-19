The SKNNCC Addresses Parade Day Positioning for Mas Bands

The St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) is pleased to clarify recent concerns surrounding the positioning of Mas Bands for the upcoming Sugar Mas 53 Grand Parade.

The SKNNCC recently hosted a selection event for all registered Mas Bands to choose their designated positions for the grand parade, which was broadcast live on ZIZ on November 16th. The initial positions selected included:

Ultra Carnival Iconic Mas Zus Carnival Novali Mas Luxe Carnival

In subsequent discussions with Novali Mas and Iconic Mas, both bands confirmed their plans to showcase traditional clown sections as part of their bands. To preserve the traditional integrity of the Grand Parade and to prevent any disruptions by clowns infiltrating other bands, a decision was made to position these bands towards the end of the parade, mirroring the arrangement from the previous year. This decision was mutually agreed upon with the involved bands.

In light of this adjustment, the SKNNCC communicated the changes to all Mas Bands. The revised positions, reflecting the need for this modification, were as follows:

Ultra Zus Luxe Iconic Novali

Following further dialogue with the respective bands that were affected by the SKNNCC’s directive —Novali, Iconic, Luxe and Zus—a collective agreement was reached to amend the final positioning of the Mas Bands for the grand parade to:

Ultra Carnival Luxe Carnival Zus Carnival Novali Mas Iconic Mas

The SKNNCC deeply regrets any confusion stemming from the initial adjustment that was done without consultation with all of the affected bands and extends heartfelt thanks to all participating bands for their patience and understanding. We appreciate the collaborative spirit demonstrated by everyone involved and are grateful for the amicable resolution.

We are excitedly anticipating a vibrant Grand Parade on January 1st, 2025 and warmly invite all revelers and spectators to join us in celebrating Sugar Mas 53!