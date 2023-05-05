The Republic of China (Taiwan) Signs On As Gold Sponsor of The St. Kitts Music Festival

On Wednesday May 3rd, Minister of Tourism – the Hon. Marsha Henderson graciously accepted US$20,000 from Republic of China (Taiwan) for the staging of 25th Anniversary of the St. Kitts Music Festival, which takes place 22-24 June, 2023.

At a brief ceremony held at the Ministry of Tourism on Port Zante, Minister Henderson accepted the cheque, in the presence of His Excellency Michael Lin, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Tavanna Wharton and Chairman of the Festival’s Executive Committee, Allister Williams.

Minister Henderson expressed gratitude for the contribution, stating that it would help create one of the most remarkable musical events in the Caribbean. She also thanked the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their contribution to the development of the tourism industry and nation-building. Henderson emphasized that the contribution highlights the deep and enduring friendship between the two nations, as St. Kitts-Nevis celebrates the 25th anniversary of the St. Kitts Music Festival and 40 years of diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Minister Henderson also noted the Festival’s significant economic impact in June, a typically slow period for tourism.

Get ready for the summer’s biggest event! You don’t want to miss out on world-class performances by Burna Boy, Chronixx, Skinny Fabulous, Air Supply, the road march champions – Grandmasters and so many others. Hurry and visit the Festival’s website at www.stkittsmusicfestival.com to secure your tickets for only US$50 or EC$135.