By: Contributor

The release of the full draft agreements for the proposed Destiny Project marks a historic moment for open government in St. Kitts and Nevis. Before any agreement is signed, the people of both islands have been invited to read the proposed terms and say what they think. Under Premier Mark Brantley and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), the Nevis Island Administration has put a simple principle into practice. Citizens should be able to see what their government is proposing while there is still time for their views to be heard.



The Federation has welcomed major developments before. Kittitian Hill, Christophe Harbour, the Marriott in St. Kitts and the Four Seasons in Nevis all helped shape the economy. Kittitian Hill and Christophe Harbour also received investment through the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation and National Bank. There was considerable public discussion about those projects, but citizens had no opportunity to read the underlying agreements for themselves. Announcements can tell us how much a developer intends to invest or how many jobs a project is expected to create – but it is only the agreements tell us what each party actually undertakes to do.

People want to know what obligations the developers would take on, what commitments government would make and what safeguards would be in place. They should be able to ask how any commitments would be enforced and what would happen if they were missed. With the drafts available for review, a resident can point to a particular clause, ask what it means and suggest how it could be improved. That is what makes this an exercise in participatory democracy.

After the first reading of the enabling legislation, the stated intention is to adjourn the Nevis Island Assembly to give the public more time to comment before the second and third readings. Giving people that time shows respect for the residents, businesses and civic organisations that want to contribute to major decisions for Nevis.

The CCM administration deserves credit for how it has handled this stage of the process. Bringing the Nevis Island Administration, the Federal Government and the developers to broad agreement required patience and coordination. Opening the proposed terms to public scrutiny calls for a different kind of discipline. It means being willing to explain the choices made at the negotiating table, answer difficult questions and give serious consideration to what people raise. That is the mature, measured leadership Premier Brantley and the CCM team are demonstrating in Nevis.

People will reach different conclusions about Destiny. Supporters will want to understand how the expected benefits would be secured. Those with concerns will want to know whether the safeguards are adequate. Both are entitled to work from the same documents and ask questions in their own words. A government earns trust by making room for that scrutiny and showing that it takes the answers seriously.

The lasting significance of this moment goes beyond one proposed development. Nevis is showing that a government can pursue major investment while giving citizens a meaningful voice in the terms on which it proceeds. That is an example worth taking seriously across the Caribbean.

Read the draft agreements at https://www.destinyssz.com⁠ and send comments to mailto:feedback@destinyssz.com

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