THE PEOPLE’S LABOUR PARTY (PLP) TO HOST ITS ANNUAL NATIONAL CONVENTION
On Thursday 23rd March 2023, the National Executive Members of the PLP met to discuss the way forward for the holding of its Annual National Convention. The National Executive Committee recognized that the term of all the Executive Members except that of the National Party Leader and Deputy National Party Leader expires on Monday 27th March 2023. The National Party Leader thanked all officers for their service over the last year.

To ensure that the Annual National Convention is held in accordance with the Party’s Constitution, the National Executive passed a Resolution mandating a seven (7) member National Convention Planning and Implementation Committee (2023) to ensure that the Annual National Convention is held by the 27th of June 2023.

The National Executive of the PLP is in high spirits, and is quite optimistic that the upcoming National Executive, will fulfill the mandate of the Party to rebuild stronger and better.

