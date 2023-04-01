The People’s Labour Party (PLP) celebrates Pogson Medical Centre 131st anniversary

By: PLP, Press Release

Friday 31 st March 2023 — On The leadership of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) congratulates the management and staff of Pogson Medical Centre (formerly Pogson Hospital) in Sandy Point, on the occasion of the health facility’s 131st Anniversary. Leader of the People’s Labour Party, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, was delighted to extend best wishes to the staff and management on the attainment of this major milestone:

“For any organisation to last over a century is a colossal accomplishment. When that institution is a health facility that has touched the lives of so many individuals in the surrounding communities, it becomes an even more special observance. It is a glowing testimony to the professionalism and service of the staff – past and present – and a reaffirmation of the vital role that the institution continues to play in the lives and livelihoods of the people who access such health services”, the former Prime Minister added.”

Former Prime Minister Harris indicated that “at a time like this, when public health care is in a state of crisis in the Federation, it is an ideal opportunity to pay tribute to all healthcare workers who are charged with the maintenance of health and wellness of our citizens.” He stated:

“I believe it is our job, as citizens and residents, to encourage our healthcare workers to do their best and to be their best, in spite of the unfortunate circumstances with which they are now confronted. In particular, at this time I direct these sentiments to the staff of Pogson Hospital, whose 131st Anniversary we today observe. We encourage them to continue tirelessly to serve all citizens and residents along the eastern corridor of St. Kitts, in the communities of Parsons Village to Old Road and beyond.”

The establishment of Pogson Hospital was provided for in the last will and testament of former Bourke’s Estate owner, Mr Edward Pogson. His wish was that the facility be for emergency care, especially for maternity cases among workers in the sugar industry. He wanted to bring to an end the practice of female sugar workers giving birth in the cane fields – a common practice then.

Hospital was commissioned on Thursday 31st March, 1892 and was rebuilt and re-commissioned as the Pogson Medical Centre on Monday 26th March, 2007. The Hospital is situated on the southern side of the Medical Centre and, to this day, has a labour and delivery suite, as per the original intent of the donor, Mr. Edward Pogson.

May GOD continue to bless all our health care workers and those who continue to make their sacrifice for our people in this our beautiful twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

