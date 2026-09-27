“THE NEXT GREAT DIVIDE MUST NOT BE DIGITAL” – ACTING PRIME MINISTER HANLEY CALLS FOR INCLUSIVE AI FUTURE

United Nations, New York, September 27, 2026 (SKNIS): Acting Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley has called for developing countries, particularly Small Island Developing States (SIDS), to have a meaningful role in shaping the rapidly evolving global artificial intelligence landscape.

Addressing world leaders during the General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) on Friday, Dr. Hanley warned that technological advancement must not create another global divide that leaves developing nations behind.

“The next great divide between nations must not be digital. Artificial intelligence offers extraordinary possibilities. Saint Kitts and Nevis intends to participate,” Acting Prime Minister Hanley said.

Dr. Hanley stressed that access to artificial intelligence extends beyond internet connectivity and includes computing power, data, research, technical skills, energy, cybersecurity and investment.

He said developing countries must not be confined to consuming technologies designed and governed elsewhere, but should have a voice in determining how emerging technologies are developed and used.

Saint Kitts and Nevis, he noted, is advancing a Whole-of-Government Technology Strategy, strengthening digital identity and digital public services, while supporting regional cooperation through the Caribbean AI Task Force.

The acting prime minister also linked technological advancement to the future of young people, stressing the importance of preparing the next generation for economies increasingly shaped by AI, climate change and the green transition.

He highlighted the Government’s ASPIRE Programme – Achieving Success through Personal Investment, Resources and Education – which has opened more than 4,000 savings accounts for citizens aged five to 18 and is being complemented by financial education in schools.

“We are not simply giving children money; we are giving them the knowledge to make money work for them. Financial independence must not be reserved for those born into wealth,” Dr. Hanley said.

He underscored that Saint Kitts and Nevis intends not merely to adapt to technological transformation, but to participate meaningfully in shaping it.

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