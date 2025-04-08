The Joy Project Revitalises Pediatric Space at JNF Hospital with the “Joy Learning Centre”

Basseterre, St. Kitts (7 April, 2025) — On Saturday, 22 March 2025, The Joy Project officially handedover the newly renovated and reimagined Joy Learning Centre to the Pediatric Ward of the JosephN. France General Hospital, transforming the space into a vibrant haven for children undergoingmedical care.

The centrepiece of the transformation is an extraordinary mural, hand-painted by acclaimed artist Mr. Vaughn Anslyn, covering the walls from floor to ceiling in a joyful explosion of colour and imagination. Sponsored by The Joy Project supporter Mr. Ernest Amory of Amory Enterprises, themural immediately lifts spirits and invites wonder, turning the space into a magical escape for young patients.

While the room had long served as a play and learning space for young patients, time and heavy use had naturally taken their toll. Recognising its potential to once again become a bright and joyfulhaven, Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, Founder and Executive Director of The Joy Project, was inspired to take immediate action. With the enthusiastic support of her team, the hospital staff, and generous community donors, the space was beautifully transformed in just a few weeks.

Today, the newly unveiled Joy Learning Centre features:

● A television, generously donated by Mr. Leoan Mathew of Matthew Business Solutions

● A brand-new air conditioning unit

● Fresh flooring and window blinds

● A wide variety of books, including colouring books, activity books, storybooks and novels

● A collection of brand-new educational toys, a playpen, a walker, crayons, paint sets, and creative stationery supplies to entertain and uplift children of all ages

The handover ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Mr. Curtis Martin, Director of Health Institutions Mr. Jenson Morton, the Hospital Matron, and other key staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital. Also present were Mr. Vaughn Anslyn,Mr. Ernest Amory, and members of The Joy Project team – Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, Ms. VieraGalloway, and Mrs. Charisse Leacock Wilkin.

The Joy Project expressed immense gratitude to all those who contributed – whether through time,creativity, or resources – and emphasised the power of community collaboration in creating joyful,healing environments.

This marked The Joy Project’s first initiative for 2025 and a proud example of the Foundation’songoing commitment to creating meaningful, joy-filled spaces that uplift and inspire.

