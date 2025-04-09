Press Release

The Joy Project Donates Laptops and Phones to Support New ‘Maternal Care Navigator’ Programme on World Health Day

Pulse Administrator
3 Min Read
FB IMG 1744166995813

Basseterre, St. Kitts  — In recognition of World Health Day 2025, The Joy Project proudly donated three laptops and three mobile phones to the Ministry of Health to support the launch of its Maternal Care Navigator (MCN) Programme. This timely and purposeful contribution will directly support the three newly appointed Maternity Care Navigators, two based in St. Kitts and one in Nevis, as they begin their vital work of improving outcomes for mothers and newborns across the Federation.

fb img 17442146794024779538978562605811

The donation was officially handed over during a ceremony held on the morning of Monday 7 April at the Ministry of Health’s Conference Room.

The laptops were part of a generous gift of 30 devices received by The Joy Project from Mr. Mario Sabga-Aboud, Chairman of the Global Brands Group of Companies, which includes the popular Rituals Coffee House, Pizza Boys, Ah’len, and Wok & Roll franchises.

The Maternal Care Navigators, all trained midwives, will serve as resource persons and advocates for pregnant women, especially those with high-risk pregnancies, guiding them through the antenatal, delivery, and postnatal periods. Their role is intended to complement existing services by ensuring timely access to care, early identification of potential complications, and personalised support.

fb img 1744214674723333657712446444769

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws hailed the introduction of the MCN Programme as a timely and forward-thinking intervention. She noted that the initiative reflects international best practices and will strengthen the Ministry’s efforts to ensure safer, more supported pregnancies and improved outcomes for mothers and newborns across the Federation.

Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Curtis Martin, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health; senior personnel from the Ministry; Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, Founder and Executive Director of The Joy Project; and Mrs. Charisse Leacock Wilkin, Director of The Joy Project.

The Joy Project was honoured to support this groundbreaking initiative. For Mrs. Prince-Drew, the cause carries personal significance, as her mother – a nurse – found great purpose in midwifery.

The donation exemplifies The Joy Project’s ongoing commitment to supporting women and children, especially in areas of maternal and neonatal health.

The Joy Project Foundation remains committed to walking alongside the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to help create brighter, healthier futures – one joyful step at a time.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article FB IMG 1744166525629 The Joy Project Revitalises Pediatric Space at JNF Hospital with the “Joy Learning Centre”
Next Article skn government donates to carifta team 1 St. Kitts and Nevis Government Aids CARIFTA Preparation with Donation to St. Kitts Nevis Athletics
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy