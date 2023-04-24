THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY TO RECEIVE THE THRONE SPEECH AND PRIME MINISTER PIERRE’S BUDGET
Caribbean News

THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY TO RECEIVE THE THRONE SPEECH AND PRIME MINISTER PIERRE'S BUDGET ADDRESS ON APRIL 25th, 2023

Castries, Saint Lucia –  The House of Assembly will meet in joint session on April 25th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to mark the opening of the Third Session of the Twelfth Parliament of Saint Lucia. Members will thereafter receive the Throne Speech which will be delivered by Acting Governor General, Mr. Cyril E. M. Charles.

Hon. Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development and the Youth Economy and Minister for Justice and National Security will subsequently table the Appropriations Bill and also deliver his Budget Policy address that will detail the government’s transformative agenda for the 2023-2024 financial year at 5:00 p.m. 

The debate on the Appropriations Bill is carded for April 27th – 28th, 2023. In keeping with the time-honoured parliamentary convention, the Leader of the Opposition is expected to open the debate. 

Prime Minister Pierre’s address and the Throne Speech will be broadcast live on the National Television Network, the Government of Saint Lucia’s social media pages including Facebook and YouTube, Radio Saint Lucia Digital, and participating radio and television stations on April 25th. 

 

