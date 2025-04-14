THE GOVERNMENT OF GRENADA AND THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA SIGN AIR SERVICE AGREEMENT

April 14, 2025: St George’s, Grenada – The Government of Grenada is pleased to announce the signing of a landmark Air Service Agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a significant step in the strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two nations and expanding international connectivity.

The agreement was officially signed today, April 14, in Doha, Qatar, by Honourable Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation, and His Excellency the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Mr. Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej. The signing followed discussions between His Excellency the Vice President of Air Transport and International Cooperation, the Director of the Bilateral Agreements Department, and other members of the technical team from Grenada and Saudi Arabia.

This Air Service Agreement establishes a framework for international commercial air transport services, promoting greater connectivity, tourism, trade and investment. It aims to regulate administrative and operational provisions, traffic rights, tariffs, code sharing, and other aspects of air travel, such as safety and security, between the two signatory countries.

Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell hailed the agreement as a pivotal step in Grenada’s efforts to expand its global aviation network and open new markets for tourism and business. “The agreement reflects Grenada’s commitment to diversifying our international partnerships while creating new opportunities for economic growth, cultural exchanges and tourism development, the prime minister stated.

The signing of this Air Service Agreement supports the deepening of diplomatic relations between Grenada and Saudi Arabia across multiple sectors. It also positions Grenada as a premier destination for travellers from that side of the world seeking a unique experience.

