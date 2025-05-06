The Cable Expands to Nevis Through Strategic Partnership with Nevis Island Administration

Charlestown, Nevis – In a landmark move to strengthen telecommunications services and increase competition in the Federation, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and St. Kitts-Nevis Cable Communications Ltd. (commonly known as The Cable) have officially entered into a partnership to introduce a third telecommunications provider on the island of Nevis.

The partnership was formalized with the signing of a Services Agreement on April 23, 2025. Under this agreement, The Cable will expand its operations—previously exclusive to St. Kitts—into Nevis, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history and a progressive step for the island’s digital future.

This collaboration enables The Cable to utilize the NIA’s robust fiber backbone infrastructure to deliver high-quality telecommunications services to both residential and business customers across Nevis. The move is expected to not only enhance connectivity but also foster innovation, economic growth, and digital inclusivity throughout the island.

“We are proud to partner with the Nevis Island Administration in bringing our services to Nevis,” said Patricia Walters, CEO of The Cable. “Leveraging the NIA’s fiber infrastructure allows us to hit the ground running, providing reliable, fast, and affordable connectivity options to Nevisians. This partnership is a win-win for development and the people of Nevis.”

“This expansion represents a pivotal moment not only for The Cable but for the entire Federation,” added Russell Halbert, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Our vision has always been one of national inclusion, and this partnership allows us to bring modern, future-ready telecom services to Nevis while strengthening national connectivity. We are thrilled to help usher in this new chapter.”



The use of a locally owned fiber backbone underscores the importance of local infrastructure ownership in national development. With the NIA retaining control over the critical network infrastructure, the people of Nevis will benefit from enhanced control over local data and its This development augurs well for economic empowerment since the revenue generated from this business will remain within the local economy. Moreover, this partnership provides a greater ability to shape connectivity standards and pricing in the public’s interest leading to long-term sustainability.

“The introduction of The Cable as the third telecoms provider marks an exciting time for Nevis. Increased competition means better service for our people — more affordable pricing across internet and TV services, improved customer service fueled by greater choice, and wider coverage that reaches even our rural communities,” said Premier of Nevis, Hon Mark Brantley. “Our administration is committed to ensuring that Nevisians have access to modern, high-quality telecommunication services. By working with The Cable, we are expanding options for Nevisians and securing greater digital independence for our island,” he concluded.



The first customer under this new initiative will be announced shortly, marking the official commencement of service delivery.

