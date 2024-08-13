Thank You Zahria, Thank You Troy, Thank You Naquille

Team SKN PULSE would like to congratulate Olympians, Zahria Allers-Liburd, Troy Nisbett and Naquille Harris on their performances in Paris.

While the athletes weren’t able to advance in their respective events, they gained exposure competing on the biggest stage.

Both Zahria and Naquille won their preliminary events but finished 8th and 7th in their respective heats.

Naquille Harris has the distinction of being the flag bearer for TeamSKN at the Olympics.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ first swimmer to compete at the Olympics, Troy Nisbett, finished 5th in his heat and didn’t advance to the other round. However, Nisbett recorded a new personal best of 28.71 seconds. Nisbett is the youngest athlete to be selected to a St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Team.

For us, acquiring the title “OLY” is an appropriate term defining their talent, work ethic and sacrifice. Being on the World’s largest stage, “The Olympic Games” not only brings exposure but it inspires youths to believe in their dreams.

Athletes, remember to add 1x Olympian to your Social Media Handles.