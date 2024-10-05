Terance Warde Hits half century as St Kitts beat Nevis

By: T. Chapman

St Kitts got the better of Nevis on Thursday, October 3rd, in their Leeward Islands 50 overs encounter at Warner Park.



Batting first, Nevis scored 237 all out. Tjhari Clarke top scored with 63, while Carlon Bowen-Tuckett and Theron Bussue contributed 56 and 40, respectively.

Jeremiah Louis bagged 4 wickets for 26 runs and his brother, Jerrickson Louis, finished with figures of 2 for 38.

In response, St. Kitts, led by captain Terance Warde, successfully chased the target after a rocky start.

Warde scored an unbeaten knock of 86* and Cameron Pennyfeather scored 79. Colin Archibald was the top bowler for Nevis with figures of 2 for 31.

St. Kitts won by 6 wickets.



Summarized scores:

Nevis – 237 all out in 45.2 overs

Top scorers: T’Jhari Clarke 63, Carlon Bowen Tuckett 56, Theron Bussue 40, Jamie Cornelius 36

Bowling: Jeremiah Louis 4 for 26, Jerrickson Louis 2 for 38



St. Kitts – 238 for 4 in 38.5 overs

Top scorers: Terrance Ward 86*, Cameron Pennyfeather 79

Bowling: Colin Archibald 2 for 31