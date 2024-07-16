Tennis team off to Trinidad for Junior events

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — THE St. Kitts-Nevis Tennis Association (SKNTA) has sent a team of five players and two coaches to Trinidad and Tobago to compete in its first Junior ITF/COTECC U12 Team Competitions SR4 tournament tournament this week.



The team, which departed on Thursday night, includes two male players—T’Zuriel Percival and Greyson Burrell—and three female players—Briella Lake, Chezelle Maynard, and Shreya Rawat.



When the competition began on Sunday, the boys were expected to compete. They were placed in Group One alongside host Trinidad and Tobago and St. Lucia, facing the top-seeded host on the opening day.



In the girls’ competition, Team St. Kitts and Nevis was seeded number two and grouped with St. Lucia, Curacao, and a second team from Trinidad and Tobago.



Jermine Abel, Public Relations Officer, highlighted that this team competition marks the start of a busy summer of tennis for the young players. He emphasized that the SKNTA aims to ensure local players participate in high-level competitions.



“The Davis and Fed Cups are the highest honours in representing a country in tennis. It’s crucial for young players to experience this. At the SKNTA, we prioritize representation at these tournaments to ensure our players continue to compete at the highest levels,” said Abel.

Mr. Abel noted that while players often travel individually, this event is about representing St. Kitts and Nevis

“It teaches young players to play for each other and to bring home victories for St. Kitts and Nevis. Many of them will advance to the senior level and be the next generation flying our flag at senior competitions.”



Following the tournament, several young players will return to the regional circuit, with planned stops in Barbados, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Grenada, and other territories.