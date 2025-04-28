TEN CHARGES LAID IN WHITE GATE ROAD FATALITY

Synrick Henderson of Dieppe Bay, St. Kitts, has been charged with multiple offences in relation to a traffic accident at White Gate, St. Kitts, on March 22nd, 2025. The accident resulted in the death of Shanique Harvey of Dieppe Bay, age seventeen (17), and the injury of seven (7) other persons who were passengers in the vehicle.

On April 26th, 2025, at the Tabernacle Police Station, Mr Henderson was charged with one (1) count of Driving without Insurance; one (1) count of Driving without a Valid and Unexpired Licence; one (1) count of Manslaughter by Gross Negligence; and seven (7) counts of Grievous Bodily Harm.

