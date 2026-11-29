The Ministry of Helath has extended the restriction on visits to both the Alexandra Hospital and until December 06.

This decision was implemented as a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of the varicella virus on the island.

Members of the public who are experiencing symptoms or suspect they may have the virus are requested to call in advance before visiting any healthcare facility, including the hospital.

In October, the Ministry of Health issued a notice announcing the temporary suspension of visits to Alexandra Hospital and Flamboyant Nursing Home, effective from October 26th to November 1st for the initial period.

During the Premier’s monthly press conference on November 23, 2026, he stated that there have been no reports of additional cases to date.



However, if medical advice is needed after hours, please contact the Alexandra Hospital at 469-5473, or call Alexandra Hospital Emergency hotline at 469-3333.

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