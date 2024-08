Two athletes Jaylen Bennett and T’anna Liburd will be representing St Kitts Nevis at the upcoming World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru slated for August 27th – 31st.

Both athletes will compete in the male and female 400 meters events respectively. They are scheduled to compete at 11:25am and 12:00pm on 28th August 2024.

Timothy Morton has been appointed head coach.