TAYLOR’S ROAD TRAFFIC FATALITY UNDER INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating a traffic accident that resulted in the death of Antwan Mills Elliott of Camps, St. Kitts, age twenty-nine (29). The incident occurred on March 13th, 2025, between 3:30AM and 4AM, in the vicinity of the LION’S roundabout near Gillard’sGas Station at Taylor’s Road, St. Kitts.

Preliminary investigations suggest that while travelling west along the F. T. WilliamsHighway, Mr Elliott collided with the roundabout and the concrete wall of the gas stationcompound. Regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF)processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The general public will be kept appropriately informed as the investigation progresses. The RSCNPF extends heartfelt condolences to those negatively affected by this incident.

