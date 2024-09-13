Tarrus Riley, Mr. Killa to headline NIA’s Freedom Concert on Saturday

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 13, 2024)-The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has announced a star-studded lineup for its annual Freedom Concert slated for Saturday, September 14, at the Nevis Cultural Village in Charlestown.

The concert is being held in commemoration of National Heroes Day and St. Kitts and Nevis’ 41st anniversary of Independence.

Headlining the major event is Jamaican Reggae singer Tarrus Riley featuring Dean Fraser and the Black Soil Band, Grenadian Soca star Mr. Killa, and dynamic Jamaican singer and deejay

Maricia RaMed.

Freedom Concert Coordinator Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd shared more information about the local talent that will be showcased at the concert.

“Featured on this concert we have a number of local performers including Gharlic and the Upper Level Band, Nu Vybes Band, Regal Band, Itebulous, and we will also be showcasing our winners from the recently concluded Culturama 50 Soca Monarch Competition.”

Deejays Reloaded Sound and SG Presidential Sound also form part of the line-up, along with a featured performance by Joyelle Phillip

The NIA’s Freedom Concert will begin at 8:00 p.m. and run until 3:00a.m. Admission to the event is free.

