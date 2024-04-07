Sports

T’ANNA LIBURD QUALIFIES FOR WORLD ATHLETICS U20 CHAMPIONSHIPS

T’anna Liburd has qualified for the World Athletics U20 Championships formerly known as the World Junior Championships. On Saturday 6 April, Liburd clocked 54.95 at the UCSD Triton Invitational to cop 4th overall in the 400m event.

Liburd, a freshman at Central Arizona College, has constantly improved her times since her first track meet. In February, she ran the 10th fastest 400m, presently she has the third best time in the nation.

Just last month, ( Saturday 23 March, 2024), at the Willie Williams Invitational, Liburd qualified for the NJCAA Outdoor National meet in the 400m with a time of 55.67.

Liburd was also apart of the 4×400 Meter Relay team that qualified for the NJCAA Outdoor National meet with a time of 3:44.62. The quartet of Mikelia, T’anna, Brianna and Grace has the best outdoor time in the nation.

The World Athletics U20 Championships will be held in Lima, Peru, from the 27-31 of August at the National Stadium of Peru.

