T’anna Liburd Qualifies for NJCAA National Meet



Freshman T’anna Liburd continues to shine at the collegiate level.

Liburd was one of the champion athletes for Central Arizona College, (Vaqueras) at the ACCAC Region 1 Championship which concluded on Saturday 4th, May 2024, with the Vaqueras taking home the championship title. Apart from having two PBs at the Meet, her school, Central Arizona College beat Mesa Community College 265 to 244, Pima Community College was a distant third with 169 points.

Freshman T’anna Liburd

T’anna Liburd ran a PB of 24.06 in the 200m which qualified her for the NJCAA National meet and has her ranked 13th in the nation.

Added to that, T’anna Liburd ran 54.33 in the 400m which qualified her for the NJCAA National meet. She is ranked 8th in the nation for the 400m.

Liburd was also a member of the 4×400 Relay team that qualified for the NJCAA National Meet. The team consisted of Amiyanee Harris, Mikelia Strong, T’anna Liburd, and Grace Kombetto. The team ran 3:43.32, they are ranked 3rd in the nation.

Liburd will be competing next weekend at the NJCAA D1 National Championships which is being held at Louisiana Monroe University.