TALENTED YOUNG MUSICIANS SELECTED FOR EASTERN CARIBBEAN COMPOSES SUMMER WORKSHOP 2024

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, July 12, 2024: The Eastern Caribbean Composes Summer Workshop 2024 is set to showcase the extraordinary talents of three exceptional young musicians from St. Kitts and Nevis. This highly anticipated event, hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra (ABYSO) at the American University of Antigua, promises to be a transformative experience for these budding artists.

The selection process for the workshop was highly competitive. Interested students were required to submit a statement of interest, explaining their desire to participate. A musical proficiency of grades 4-5 level was also a requirement prior to selection of these outstanding youth who were tested rigorously.Three talented students were chosen to participate:

Mikkall Walters aged 16 attends the Basseterre High School and has attained a musical level of ABRSM Grade 4.

Hannah-Marie Williams aged 16 attends the Washington Archibald High School and has attained a musical level of ABRSM Grade 5.

Royel Pemberton aged 17 attends the Clarence Fitzroy Braynt College and has attained a musical level of ABRSM Grade 4.

The students will be accompanied by two dedicated music teachers who will provide guidance and support throughout the workshop: Ms. Nicole Maynard, music teacher at Verchilds High School, and Ms. Venelle Powell, a music teacher at Gingerland Secondary School.

The Ministry of Education has generously sponsored all participants, covering their airfare and providing a stipend, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their opportunity to participate in the enriching experience.

According to a release from Eastern Caribbean Composes, “The workshop is not just a platform for musical education; it is a celebration of cultural diversity, personal growth, and future career prospects.”

The ministry hopes that as Mikkall, Hannah-Marie, and Royel gather in Antigua, they will create harmonies that echo the unity and richness of St. Kitts and Nevis. Their journey promises to be one of inspiration, learning, and unforgettable experiences.

