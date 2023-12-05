TAIWANESE EMBASSY DELIVERS ON ITS ANNUAL COMMITMENT: THE MONETARY TAIWANESE SCHOLARSHIP

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, December 05, 2023:​ A total of 180 students across the twin island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were recipients of The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) (ROC) Annual Monetary Scholarship. The ceremony was held under the auspices of His Excellency Michael Chau-Horng Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Hon Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, et al.

Acknowledging the long-standing unilateral relationshipbetween ROC and the Federation Ambassador Lin stated “Thegovernment of Republic of China (Taiwan) and the government of St. Kitts and Nevis have been working together over the past years to promote the human resource development of the Federation, by way of the Human Resources development Project. This is an annual programme that provides scholarships to the students in St. Kitts and Nevis, and it also supports with teaching and learning resources that benefit not only students but also the faculty of the schools in the Federation”.

Ambassador Lin congratulated the awardees.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the scholarship awardees. This scholarship is recognition of your [students] remarkable achievement in your studying. I believe you will put the scholarship you received to good use and continue your good work in your future studies.”

Minister Hanley extolled the ROC for the magnanimity of itsunwavering support and assistance to the development of ournation’s human resource.

“The republic of China (Taiwan) has generously donated USD 120 00.00 to the Ministry of Education. These funds are to be used to assist students with furthering their education. I firmly believed that we should not take for granted the tremendoussacrifice, generosity and renewed partnership that the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) continue to display year after year. This high level of loyalty has not gone unnoticed. The Ministry of Education and the people of our Federation are very grateful for your selfless contribution to the development of our people, which is our greatest resource,” he said.

The Taiwanese Monetary Scholarship is a joint human resource development project between the Ministry of Education and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

