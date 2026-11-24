Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, July 03, 2026: The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has presented a financial contribution to the Ministry of Education in support of the 2026 Taiwanese Monetary Scholarship Award for primary and secondary school students in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The presentation took place during a handover ceremony held on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The Taiwanese Monetary Scholarship Award, an initiative of the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), provides financial assistance to primary and secondary school students, helping to support their educational pursuits.

The official scholarship award ceremony is scheduled for December 9, 2026, when the selected student beneficiaries will be recognised.

The initiative reflects Taiwan’s continued commitment to supporting education and strengthening its longstanding relationship with St. Kitts and Nevis.

-30-

Like this: Like Loading…

Related