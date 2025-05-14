TAIWAN DONATES VITAL MEDICAL EQUIPMENT TO SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, May 13, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, through the Ministry of Health, has received a generous donation of wheelchairs and other essential medical supplies from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), facilitated by the Cao Zhong Zhi Foundation.

The donation, which includes more than 87 wheelchairs, 36 toilet chairs, and 64 walkers, was officially handed over during a brief ceremony today, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

The items, accepted by Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, will significantly enhance patient mobility and overall care services at the nation’s main public health facility, as well as at other health institutions, and in various communities where they are most needed.

In making the presentation, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin, expressed his confidence in the effective distribution of the items, stating, “I believe that through the cooperation of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Development and Constituency Empowerment, these items will be distributed to those in need across the island of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew reaffirmed Taiwan’s long-standing role as a valued development partner for the twin-island Federation.

He stated, “Taiwan has consistently been a partner with Saint Kitts and Nevis in various areas of endeavour, with health being one of the main areas of focus. We want to express our sincere gratitude and thanks. These types of accessories are greatly needed for our people here in Saint Kitts and Nevis and throughout our communities.”

Dr. Drew stressed that Taiwan’s assistance to the advancement of healthcare delivery in the Federation extends beyond today’s donation, as he highlighted the deepening of collaboration between healthcare institutions in both countries.

“We are now forming sub-committees between the JNF General Hospital and Taipei General Hospital to facilitate direct knowledge transfer, technology sharing, and mutual support,” said Prime Minister Drew.

The prime minister also used the occasion to renew the government’s call for Taiwan’s inclusion in international bodies such as the World Health Assembly.

“Taiwan continues to be on the cutting edge of medical development and technology, and therefore, we believe that Taiwan should be at the table,” said Dr. Drew. “Taiwan should be invited to be a partner and a collaborator—one who would bring its experience and its knowledge to contribute to the health of the world.”

Prime Minister Drew ended by again expressing the government’s deepest appreciation to the Government of China (Taiwan) and the Cao Zhong Zhi Foundation for their continued commitment to the health and well-being of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

-30-

Related