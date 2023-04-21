SWEDEN AMBASSADOR VISITS SKNYPA

On Thursday, 20th April, 2023, The St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) welcomed to its General Meeting, His Excellency Andres Bengtcén, Ambassador of Sweden to the Federation.

The newly appointed Ambassador, joined by Dr. Joy Ferdinand (Honourary Consul of Sweden), shared his joy of being able to interact with the assembled SKNYPArians. He expressed how much of an honor it was for the Association to accommodate him in such a capacity to share his presentation.

During his presentation, he discussed “Sweden’s Policy Framework and Financial Initiatives to Reduce GreenHouse Gases.” This presentation included creative and innovative methods that were being employed by Sweden to meet their reduced emission target by 2045.

After the presentation, a discussion ensued as the assembled SKNYPArians spoke about how rewarding it would be for our Federation to mobilize similar efforts to reduce our carbon footprint.

The highly impactful visit has resonated with the members who all expressed gratitude to the Ambassador. In delivering a vote of thanks on behalf of SKNYPA, General Member Trosonya, thanked the Ambassador for his visit and for delivering such an informative presentation.

