Breaking News

SUSPECTED DROWNING INCIDENT UNDER INVESTIGATION

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
360 F 152590839 ANj7tM9IW02Feo8imG4g0mVFCih6ZDGa

A suspected drowning incident on St. Kitts is currently being investigated. The incident occurred at Timothy Beach Pier in Frigate Bay and resulted in the death of Mrs Jill Lowof England, United Kingdom. The incident occurred between 2PM and 3PM on November 23rd, 2024.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mrs Low was observed as being unresponsive in the water while snorkeling with her husband at Shitten Bay. They were transported to Frigate Bay via the St. Kitts – Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard vessel and EmergencyServices were called. Attempts were made to revive her; regrettably, they were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced deceased on the scene. An investigation into the incident is now ongoin,  and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the precisecause of Mrs Low’s untimely passing.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force expresses sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this occurrence.

— 30 —

Share this Article
Previous Article EXIMBarbados1 Export-Import Bank of the U.S. Signs $800 Million Memoranda of Understanding with Barbados and Saint Kitts and Nevis Governments to Support Strategic Investments
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy