SUSPECTED DROWNING INCIDENT UNDER INVESTIGATION

A suspected drowning incident on St. Kitts is currently being investigated. The incident occurred at Timothy Beach Pier in Frigate Bay and resulted in the death of Mrs Jill Lowof England, United Kingdom. The incident occurred between 2PM and 3PM on November 23rd, 2024.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mrs Low was observed as being unresponsive in the water while snorkeling with her husband at Shitten Bay. They were transported to Frigate Bay via the St. Kitts – Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard vessel and EmergencyServices were called. Attempts were made to revive her; regrettably, they were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced deceased on the scene. An investigation into the incident is now ongoin, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the precisecause of Mrs Low’s untimely passing.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force expresses sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this occurrence.

