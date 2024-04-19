Breaking News

Surge In Gun Violence: Man Shot and Killed In Broad Daylight

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Police are facing a surge in gun violence over the past four days, resulting in three deaths and two persons being injured.

The latest homicide occurred Thursday in the Newtown area, leaving one person dead.

The Public Relations Department released a statement confirming that “a shooting incident occurred at John Street, Newtown, shortly before 2:00 p.m., resulting in one fatality.”

This incident comes less than 24 hours after 18-year-old Crisbel Rivera, a resident of the same location, was gunned down.

The murder toll in St Kitts and Nevis is now eleven, (11).


Share this Article
Previous Article United States and Regional Security System Host Cybersecurity Seminar for Caribbean Nations
Next Article POLICE INVESTIGATING CAYON ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy