Surge In Gun Violence: Man Shot and Killed In Broad Daylight

Police are facing a surge in gun violence over the past four days, resulting in three deaths and two persons being injured.

The latest homicide occurred Thursday in the Newtown area, leaving one person dead.

The Public Relations Department released a statement confirming that “a shooting incident occurred at John Street, Newtown, shortly before 2:00 p.m., resulting in one fatality.”

This incident comes less than 24 hours after 18-year-old Crisbel Rivera, a resident of the same location, was gunned down.

The murder toll in St Kitts and Nevis is now eleven, (11).



