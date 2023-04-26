SUPERMARKET ROBBERY UNDER INVESTIGATION

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force responded to the report of a robbery at a supermarket on Cayon Street, located opposite the local restaurant named Uncle T’s. The situation was reported to have occurred at 10:27PM on April 23, 2023.

The Police interviewed the store’s owner following the incident and learnt that two masked men dressed in black clothing entered the store and demanded money. He stated that one of the men held a gun. Both assailants stole a sum of money from the cash register and subsequently fled through an alley north of the supermarket. The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit and items of evidential value were collected.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing and the general public’s assistance with the pursuit of justice is greatly appreciated. Updates on the matter will be provided appropriately.