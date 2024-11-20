Sugar Mas Awards Honours Over 40 Distinguished Contributors To National Carnival

The St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) hosted the 3rd Annual Sugar Mas Awards last evening, Sunday, November 17th, at the prestigious Royal St. Kitts Ballroom.

The event, an integral part of the Sugar Mas 53 celebrations, honoured over 40 individuals and organisations whose contributions have been instrumental in shaping and sustaining the vibrant legacy of National Carnival.

The full list of 2024 Sugar Mas awardees are:

Gold Standard Award

This award provides special recognition to individuals who have rendered meritorious service to National Carnival on a continual basis throughout their lifetime and at multiple levels.

Louvina Maynard: Meritorious service as Chaperone, Committee Member, and Commentator.

Orville Maynard: Contributions to Venue and Infrastructure, Street Activities, Costume Production, and General Assistance to the Secretariat.

Lauretta Evelyn: Extensive service on the SKNNCC in various capacities, including as Chaperone, Junior Carnival organiser, and Mr & Miss Talented Teen Committee member.

Spirit of Carnival Award

Presented to individuals or entities who have demonstrated excellence, consistency, and longevity in the growth and development of Carnival in various areas.

Raimon ‘Smiley’ Browne: Exemplary contribution to Soca and Calypso; Junior Calypso Monarch 1989; Party Monarch 2004.

Cliffette Isaac: Over 40 years of writing, scoring, and arranging calypso and soca.

Kervin ‘Milo Box’ Freeman: 30+ years as a songwriter for calypsonians, soca artistes, bands, and contestants; scriptwriter for talent presentations in various pageants.

Pedro Douglas: Dedicated truck driver with 30+ years of service in Carnival logistics.

Jenny Belle: Seamstress for over 10 years, supporting Pageants, Folklore, and Junior Carnival.

Calvin Joseph: 15 years as Mas Band Leader in Street Activities.

Christine Walwyn: Co-founder of Phunnmakers Mas Camp; revolutionised Mas Playing; 14 years of active participation in National Carnival.

Hugh Thomas: Former SKNNCC member (Nevis), steelpan pioneer, and veteran costume designer and producer.

Anthony Abourizk: Trailblazer in J’ouvert Morning festivities.

Richard Belle, Elvis Forbes & Deuel Huggins (Trio): 10+ years of dedication to J’ouvert Morning Ole Mas tradition.

Ricky Bassue: Multifaceted contributions as Chair of Junior Calypso, MC, Calypsonian, and J’ouvert Morning Ole Mas leader.

Althea Warner: Trailblazer for women in Masquerades.

Cane Juice: Transformative contributions as a key event promoter during Carnival.

Clement Williams aka Lala: 45+ years of dedication to Calypso.

Mighty Pat: Senior Calypso Monarch 1997/98 & 1998/99.

Erstein Mallet Edwards: Senior Calypso Monarch 1976 & 1979; veteran J’ouvert Morning Ole Mas player.

Chesil ‘Mark I’ Hamilton: National Carnival Senior Calypso Monarch 1973; Road March Winner 1974–1975

Steward of Carnival Award

Awarded to individuals and entities for consistent, exemplary assistance in the production, administration, or promotion of National Carnival.

Amoy Baird-Arache: Chaperone and trusted beautician for 26 years.

Ashton Leader: Visionary leader in the administration of Calypso.

Percy Randolph Taylor: 45+ years of service to National Carnival; Talented Teen Committee (1970s); Head of Production (1980s–1990s).

Ludis Francis: 20+ years of dedicated assistance to Junior Carnival, Grand Parade management, and costume making.

S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd: Esteemed corporate partner since 1957; valued sponsor and generous contributor of gifts.

SKN Vibes: Unmatched coverage of National Carnival since 2002; extensive archive of photos, results, and historical data; pioneers of live streaming for Carnival events.

Minerva Dublin-Richards: Pillar of dedication and excellence in the administration of National Carnival.

Poinciana Award

Recognising both the first winners and chairs of organising committees of the first National Carnival events of their kind, in existence for at least five years.

Erasmus Williams: Winner of the first National Carnival King of the Bands.

Maxwell Darway (Mighty Blackbeard): Winner of the first National Carnival Best of the Rest Competition in 1999.

Royal Sceptre Award

Paying tribute to National Carnival Queens (Miss St. Kitts & Nevis) and Talented Teen Queens (Miss Teen St. Kitts & Nevis) who triumphed in regional pageants.

Siobhan Phipps: National Carnival Talented Teen Queen 2010/11; Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Queen 2011/2012.

Shakira Pitt: National Carnival Swimwear Queen 2016/17; Miss Venus 2017.

Genieve Hanley: National Carnival Queen 2002/03; Miss Caribbean Tourism 2003.

Sudeakka Francis: National Carnival Queen 2009/10; Miss Caribbean World 2011.

Junika Berry: National Carnival Talented Teen Queen 2011/12; Miss Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen 2012.

Giselle Lewis-Archibald: National Carnival Queen 1999; Miss Caribbean Tourism 2000.

Sweet Strings Award

Recognising longstanding bands and individuals for their excellence in music and promotion of National Carnival.

Judith Gumbs: Veteran pan virtuoso.

Victor ‘Joffe’ Payne: Renowned musician and key contributor to music during National Carnival.

Bing Charles: Renowned musician and key contributor to music during National Carnival.

As Sugar Mas 53 continues, the SKNNCC remains steadfast in its commitment to honouring the trailblazers of the past while paving the way for future generations to contribute to the grandeur of St. Kitts & Nevis Carnival.