SUGAR BOYZ UP FOR THE CHALLENGE IN CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE

The Sugar Boyz are on a mission: getting maximum points from their two remaining Concacaf Nations League matches within the next five days. The Sugar Boyz will take on St. Lucia at the SKNFA Technical Center this Thursday at 7pm followed by a return leg away to Guadeloupe on Sunday November 19 at 3pm. The players continued their preparations on Tuesday evening at the technical center, where Coach Austin Dico Huggins revealed that major changes were made to the squad, with the intention of getting positive results. “A few of the guys that we brought in were with us when we went to the Gold Cup in the last encounter…for whatever reason, with their clubs (overseas) they were not able to make the trip with us. But they are here now and we are thankful for that so hopefully we will be at full strength,” he said.

Considering the first of the two matches is at home, and driving home the importance of winning these matches, Coach Huggins appealed to the fans to come on out and be the 12th man for the team. “Home fans are always beneficial to the home team. We call them the 12th player so we are hoping that they will give us their support, cheer on the team, encourage the guys positively and let us all win this game together,” Coach Huggins concluded. Victories and a superior goal difference are needed in the Nations League for St. Kitts and Nevis to have a chance to qualify for the next staging of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

