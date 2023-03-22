SUGAR BOYZ OFF TO ANGUILLA AHEAD OF CNL MATCH AGAINST FRENCH SXM

The Sugar Boyz departed the island on Tuesday morning to Anguilla where they will play French St. Martin on Thursday—the first of two Concacaf Nations League matches.

Manager of the team Jamir Claxton, said all is in place to ensure the team is properly prepared ahead of the match. “Everything is under control. Everything has been well-coordinated. We have a very good team working in the background as well supporting me, including the General Secretary Techell Mclean, Mr. (Cuthbert) Caines, the Head of Delegation, and other members of the SKNFA Secretariat,” Claxton said.

Lois Maynard, one of the UK-based players on the squad, expressed elation at having the opportunity once again to represent the Federation in such an important tournament. He knows a victory will be significant for St. Kitts and Nevis to advance to the next round for Concacaf Gold Cup qualification and said the team is ready. “It’s always a proud moment for me. I can speak for the rest of the (UK-based players) as well,” he said. “We are all proud to be here representing St. Kitts and Nevis. We have a good chance this time around of reaching the Gold Cup.” He also spoke about the camaraderie among both overseas-based and local players. “We’re all one. We all link up together as if we’ve never been apart. I think that is the most important thing to be successful as a team,” he noted.

Jamal Jeffers, a local-based player concurred. “There are not many new players…a lot of the UK-based players have been here before…so they are not new to the system or new to the country,” he said.

Jeffers tells the St. Kitts and Nevis public to rally behind the team, especially when they play their home match on Monday against Aruba. “We are going to put up a strong fight because we want to reach the Gold Cup,” he said. The Sugar Boyz play French St. Martin at 3 pm Thursday in Anguilla and on Monday, March 27th at 6 pm at Warner Park Cricket stadium.

