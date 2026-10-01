Sports

SUGAR BOYZ DEPART FOR TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

The St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National Football Team has officially departed the Federation and is on its way to Trinidad and Tobago for the next phase of their Concacaf Nations League campaign.

The Sugar Boyz secured victories in both home games against Bonaire and Grenada.

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Now, the focus shifts to Cuba and two important matches in Port of Spain:

October 2 — St. Kitts & Nevis vs Cuba
October 5 — Cuba vs St. Kitts & Nevis

Both matches will be played at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

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