SUGAR BOYZ COACH RELEASES SQUAD FOR CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE

Senior Men’s team head coach Francisco Molina has named his squad for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches.  The squad comprises: 

GK

Julani Archibald 

Kai Trotman 

Joshua Warde

Def

Malique Roberts 

Omarion Liburd 

Andre Burley 

Marvin McSheen

Raheem Hanley 

Mid 

Tyquan Terrell 

Jahlyan Burt 

Kyle Kelly 

Yohannes Mitchum 

Nequan Browne 

Mervin Lewis

Theo Wharton

Fwd

Tiquanny Williams 

Javern Matthew

Kimaree Rogers

Shevene Boston 

De’quan Hamilton 

Dionis Stephens 

G’vaune Amory

The Sugar Boyz will compete in two League C Concacaf Nations League matches in the Cayman Islands. On September 7 they face the home team the Cayman Islands and on September 10 against the British Virgin Islands. Both matches will be played at the Truman Bodden Stadium.

