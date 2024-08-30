SUGAR BOYZ COACH RELEASES SQUAD FOR CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE

Senior Men’s team head coach Francisco Molina has named his squad for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches. The squad comprises:
GK
Julani Archibald
Kai Trotman
Joshua Warde
Def
Malique Roberts
Omarion Liburd
Andre Burley
Marvin McSheen
Raheem Hanley
Mid
Tyquan Terrell
Jahlyan Burt
Kyle Kelly
Yohannes Mitchum
Nequan Browne
Mervin Lewis
Theo Wharton
Fwd
Tiquanny Williams
Javern Matthew
Kimaree Rogers
Shevene Boston
De’quan Hamilton
Dionis Stephens
G’vaune Amory
The Sugar Boyz will compete in two League C Concacaf Nations League matches in the Cayman Islands. On September 7 they face the home team the Cayman Islands and on September 10 against the British Virgin Islands. Both matches will be played at the Truman Bodden Stadium.