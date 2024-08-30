SUGAR BOYZ COACH RELEASES SQUAD FOR CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE

Senior Men’s team head coach Francisco Molina has named his squad for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches. The squad comprises:

GK

Julani Archibald

Kai Trotman

Joshua Warde

​

Def

Malique Roberts

Omarion Liburd

Andre Burley

Marvin McSheen

Raheem Hanley

Mid

Tyquan Terrell

Jahlyan Burt

Kyle Kelly

Yohannes Mitchum

Nequan Browne

Mervin Lewis

Theo Wharton

​

Fwd

Tiquanny Williams

Javern Matthew

Kimaree Rogers

Shevene Boston

De’quan Hamilton

Dionis Stephens

G’vaune Amory

The Sugar Boyz will compete in two League C Concacaf Nations League matches in the Cayman Islands. On September 7 they face the home team the Cayman Islands and on September 10 against the British Virgin Islands. Both matches will be played at the Truman Bodden Stadium.