SUGAR BOYZ CLIP BVI TO STAY ON TOP IN NATIONS LEAGUE

The St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National team maintained their position at the top of their group in League C of the Concacaf Nations League, when they dispatched of the BVI 3-1 at Warner Park on Wednesday October 9. The Sugar Boyz in front of a large crowd at the stadium, took the lead in the 25thminute thanks to a header from Malique Roberts. That lead was later doubled in 12 minutes thanks to a thunderous strike from Gvaune Amory. BVI got one back at the start of the second half but towards the end of the match, the Sugar Boyz put the game out of reach thanks to an own goal from Ikyah Williams.

After the match assistant Coach Austin “Dico” Huggins, commended the team for coming away with all three points and said he saw some improvements in their performance. “We worked hard on possession, keeping the ball and not making any unnecessary turnovers. We have to be more patient. We instill in the players that we have to be patient. So today we saw them trying to pass the ball around, but we still got to get a lot more movement going forward, breaking the lines, attacking the goal,” Huggins said.



Sugar Boyz captain Julani Archibald also was happy with the three points. “I think we didn’t play to the best of our ability. We could have played even much better since we were at home. But nonetheless, we got the three points and that’s the most important,” Archibald said.

Coach of the BVI Christopher Kiwomya and Captain Troy Caesar both felt they could have gotten more out of the game. The Sugar Boyz continue their Nations League journey with the final group stage match against the Cayman Islands on Tuesday October 15th at 3:30pm at Warner Park. Admission is free and is part of the SKNFA’s continued efforts in giving back to football fans.

-END-