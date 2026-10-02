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Sudden Death At Paradise Estate Under Police Investigation

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
Taiwan Day 2026

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a sudden death that occurred at a property in Paradise Estate, Nevis, on October 1st, 2026.

Preliminary investigations indicate that between 3:00 PM and 3:30 PM, a passerby observed a male who was shortly identified as Jevon R. Clarke, age forty-six (46), of Bath Village, Nevis, lying unresponsive on the grounds of a residential property and notified the authorities. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Police officers responded to the scene. EMS personnel assessed Mr Clarke, but regrettably, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items of evidentiary value. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Clarke’s death. Investigations are ongoing.

Taiwan Day 2026

The RSCNPF extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

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