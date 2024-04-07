Stuart Williams announces resignation as Head Coach of Leeward Islands Hurricanes Franchise

By: LICB

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) announces that it has been notified by Head Coach Stuart Williams, that after four (4) years with the Franchise, he will not be renewing his contract with the Board as head coach at the end of this First-Class Season.

This announcement by Coach Williams, though surprising is respected and as such, the LICB wishes to express its gratitude to Stuart Williams for his dedicated service and leadership during his tenure with the team. Under his guidance, the Hurricanes have shown remarkable progress and determination on the field.

For his part, President of the LICB Mr. Enoch Lewis, describes coach Williams as a tremendously hard worker with an undisputable passion for LI cricket. He pointed out that Stuart has been of service to LI Cricket as a player since he was a teenager, and since then he has served in various administrative capacities for a combined service of over thirty-five (35) unbroken years. I want to use this opportunity to thank him profusely for his commitment and to wish him every success in his life away from Ll cricket. While he has stepped away as coach, I trust that he would be willing to continue to play a role in the development of LI cricket if called upon.

Stuart Williams had this to say “After serving the Board in my capacity as Head Coach these past few years, I believe that the Franchise has advanced to a more structured level from where I inherited it.

We have incorporated weekly programs geared towards fitness of the players apart from working on technical and tactical skills. I am proud of the work which I have put in and have seen the results of this hard work in, not only the overall success of the team, but also, the success of many of the individual players that have gone on to represent the region either as West Indies selectees or in other parts of the world. My achievements speak for themselves, having placed runners-up three times and our current standings in the 4-day tournament, are some of the highlights.

“In terms of my interaction with the younger players, I think I was in prime position to give first-hand advice to them on what it takes to play cricket in a professional setting, having regard to my own experience as a past international cricketer. I think that at this juncture, the Franchise can only benefit from new blood with fresh ideas, and I continue to wish the Board and the person who succeeds me well in their future endeavors.”

As the season approaches its conclusion, the LICB extends its best wishes to the team for their remaining two games. The board hopes that the Hurricanes can clinch the trophy, providing a fitting send-off to Coach Williams.

Coach Williams has been an integral part of the Leeward Islands cricketing community, and his contributions will be remembered and appreciated. The LICB will announce shortly the next steps in its recruitment for a Head Coach for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.