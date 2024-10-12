STRAUGHAN FOUNDATION DONATES NEW FURNITURE TO SCHOOLS IN ST. KITTS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, October 9th, 2024: The Straughan Foundation of Texas, USA has generously donated new school furniture to the Ministry of Education which was recently distributed to several schools on St Kitts.

In a statement to the Ministry of Education, Donation Coordinator, Michael Straughan stated, “We are thrilled to support the invaluable work and dedication of your organization in providing essential educational services to the children of St. Kitts.”

He continued: “It is our sincere hope that these supplies will contribute to the enhancement of education within St. Kitts, enabling you to continue serving the educational needs of communities across St. Kitts.”

Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley expressed gratitude to the Straughan Foundation on behalf of the Government.

“I want to thank the Straughan Foundation for their generous donation, four 40-foot containers filled with school furniture. We are indeed grateful for the investment your foundation would have made in the lives of our students in St. Kitts…,” he said.

The furniture includes primary-level student desks with a trapezoidal top, computer tables, teacher desks, secondary-grade-level desks, teacher and student chairs.

The schools that have benefitted from the first installment of this outstanding gesture included the Dr. William Connor Primary, Basseterre High, Washington Archibald High, Saddlers Secondary, Verchilds High, the Advanced Vocational Educational Centre and Charles E. Mills Secondary.

Representatives of the schools expressed with pleasure what the added school supplies would enhance the learning experience.

“I am here to say a profound thanks to the Straughan Foundation for their generous donation of desks and chairs to our institution, on behalf of the Principal, management, teachers and students we are extremely grateful for the donation as it is needed to alleviate the seating constraints that we would have experiencedover the past few years, so once again thank you for your generous donation and we do look forward to your continued support and generosity to our school and students, thank you,” said Deputy Principal of the Basseterre High School, Mrs. Judy Benjamin.

The Saddlers Secondary School also expressed gratitude for the new furniture and used the opportunity to create a teachingmoment for their students by having them construct the new student desks.

“We would like to thank the Ministry for collaborating with the Straughan Foundation to give us these wonderful desks. It also gave the students an opportunity to work on their craft and their skills and hands-on fixing. So, the students are helping us and we would just like to say thank you to the Ministry of Education and the Straughan Foundation,” said Deputy Principal of Saddlers Secondary, Adolphus Jones.

The Straughan Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Texas with a goal to “help as much people as possible” and has provided school supplies, laptops, dental care, etc. to otherinstitutions in the past.

-30-